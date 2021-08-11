Zwide homeowner and neighbour nab robbery suspect

A Zwide homeowner and his neighbour apprehended one of three men who broke into his home on Tuesday evening, but the others escaped with his plasma TV.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said two men had knocked on the door and pretended to be looking for someone unknown to the homeowner.

They then asked for water and drew firearms as he opened the door.

He had been watching TV with three children when he heard the knock.

The intruders made off with the TV in a white Toyota Quantum.

“The complainant immediately ran for help to his neighbour and as they came back to the house, they noticed there was another suspect in the house,” Swart said.

The owner and neighbour overpowered the 25-year-old and alerted the police.

Swart said the suspect was due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s court on August 13.

