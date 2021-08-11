WhatsApp group 'riot instigator' to seek bail as courts process cases

Themba Mnisi, one of several people arrested in connection with the recent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, has been remanded in custody pending a bail application.

Mnisi, 43, made a brief appearance at the Vereeniging magistrate's court on Tuesday, facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence.

According to the charge sheet, Mnisi posted a message on a WhatsApp group called “Vaal operation dudula”, in which he allegedly incited its members to commit violence.

His case was postponed to August 17 for a bail application.

The Johannesburg magistrate's court last week granted advocate Ike Khumalo R3,000 bail after his arrest for alleged incitement to commit public violence.

Magistrate Basimane Molwana ordered Khumalo to report to the Mondeor police station on Mondays and Fridays between 6am and 6pm.