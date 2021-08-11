Wanted man arrested and two firearms recovered in Helenvale

Two firearms were seized and a wanted suspect was arrested in separate incidents within 24 hours in Gqeberha.

On Tuesday morning, police recovered a stolen firearm in Deverill Road, Helenvale, after they were notified about a known gang member in the area.

When police arrived, the suspect threw the firearm into a yard and evaded arrest.

The police recovered the 9mm firearm with six rounds of ammunition.

They said the weapon had been reported missing in Bethelsdorp in October 2018.

On Wednesday morning, a 23-year-old man sought in connection with an attempted murder case in May was arrested.

He was spotted in Voisin Road, Helenvale, with a group of other men.

A chase ensued and

while he was being restrained by the police, a 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition allegedly fell from his trousers.

He was detained on a charge of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

HeraldLIVE