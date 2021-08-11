Two Nelson Mandela Bay businesses robbed of electronics and other goods

Two Nelson Mandela Bay businesses, including a learning institution, were robbed of electronics and other goods in unrelated incidents this week.

On Monday night, three suspects broke into East Cape Midlands TVET College in High Street, Kariega, after overpowering security officials.

Police Captain Gerda Swart said the men, armed with firearms, tied the security officials up and took their cellphones and keys.

They then kicked down doors to gain access to the main building, where they took several computers and fled in an unidentified vehicle.

The robbery happened at about 9.50pm.

In an unrelated incident on Tuesday, a 69 year-old business owner was robbed inside his shop in Govan Mbeki at about 1pm.

According to police, two men entered the premises and threatened the owner and his employee.

They made off with cash, a cellphone, prescription glasses, a watch and TV set collectively valued at about R10,300.

Swart said police were investigating two cases of business robbery and all suspects were unidentified at this stage.

Police in the Nelson Mandela Bay district have urged communities to reject and report anyone selling or buying suspected stolen property.

“Police are appealing to second-hand dealers to alert them whenever anyone comes in to sell suspicious items.

“At the same time, police are warning communities and business owners not to buy or receive stolen property, as they will be held accountable if found in possession of the suspected stolen property,” Swart said.

HeraldLIVE