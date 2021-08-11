Rural residents’ Covid-19 vaccination struggles

Mzongwana used a smartphone to register 345 people in 13 villages during those three weeks. “Since June 1, the elderly could not receive the SMSs. We struggle with the network on a daily basis at kwaMathole and the surrounding areas. Those who use Vodacom and Telkom, for instance, received the messages. But MTN users got stuck,” he said.

Ngqika-Mbo Traditional Council leader Nkosikazi Nosizwe Mhlambiso of the Ngqikambo said, “Though our people are coming from poor families and often have water challenges, we always encourage them to continue washing their hands, keep social distance and wear masks.

“I’m happy that the message about the vaccine is taken seriously because this virus caused tensions in many households. In fact, the pandemic changed our way of life, how we bury our loved ones, celebrate weddings and conduct cultural events. Most of the people we lead felt that being instructed to limit the numbers at funerals is anti-African, but current circumstances dictate that we should oblige. I’m hopeful that things will get better soon.”

A nurse at a vaccination centre attached to the Zithulele hospital in Mqanduli said a lot of older people arrived unregistered. “We assisted those who were unregistered or could not receive SMSs. Others just walked in. We took their information and vaccinated them.”

Nohotile Xakaza, 62, from Xotyana village, said she didn’t understand the process. Instead, she heeded the announcement that anyone unable to register need only bring their identity document and confirm their contact number and physical address to get the jab. “I didn’t register for this thing. I only listened on the radio, watched TV and asked my daughter some things I wasn’t sure about. Remember that some of us come from deep rural areas.

“I had to pay R60 for transport to come to this centre. This money is too much for me as a pensioner,” said Xakaza.

Angry residents

At Ngcolosi village in Tsolo, things are different. The residents who live next to St Lucy’s hospital are furious at the provincial government about the Covid-19 quarantine site that is under construction a short distance from their houses.

Many of them fear that elderly residents and those with chronic illnesses may be easily infected if the project continues.