Property transformation plan stalls
Slow uptake of public works initiative to lease government properties to black businesses
Just four months after announcing plans to transform the property industry, Eastern Cape public works and infrastructure MEC Babalo Madikizela has admitted the process is moving at a snail’s pace.
He attributed this to black business people not always having the required capital and sometimes having to be babysat...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.