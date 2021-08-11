No minutes for the ANC deployment committee for five years Ramaphosa was chair

“On the question of minutes, I do not recall ever having to go through the minutes of the previous meeting,” said Ramaphosa.

“You can ascribe that to unfortunate record-keeping processes. In the main, the ANC has so many meetings one after the other.

“It has come to light now that for the latter deployment committee, which is chaired by the deputy president [David Mabuza], there are proper processes and minutes.

“The lapses of not having those minutes should be understood on the basis of an organisation that is always on the go.”

Under Ramaphosa's successor in that position, ANC deputy president Mabuza, the deployment committee kept minutes for all its meetings since 2018.

Ramaphosa was quizzed whether there had been any change in policy.

“There would not have been a change in policy but maybe a change in practice. Deputy president Mabuza tended to send ministers back to process things again, and yet in my time, the committee always found a way. But his (Mabuza's) way is much more effective.”