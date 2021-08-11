News

Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels show slight increase

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 11 August 2021
The Churchill Dam only has 4,837ML (13.73 %) of water available
KEEP SAVING WATER: The Churchill Dam only has 4,837ML (13.73 %) of water available
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Nelson Mandela Bay’s combined dam levels have shown a slight increase after the long weekend.

The amount of available water increased by 0.09% from Friday’s 10.51%.

According to the municipality’s latest records, dams sat at 10.60% or 29,849 megalitres (ML) as of Tuesday.

The Kouga Dam has 5,547ML (4.41%) available, while the Churchill has 4,837ML (13.73%).

Impofu  is at 16,098ML (15.22%) and the Groendal Dam is at 2,612ML (22.44%).

Residents are encouraged to continue saving water and report leaks on 0800-205-050.

For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising
Dean Carelse leaving court

Most Read