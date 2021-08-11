Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels show slight increase
Nelson Mandela Bay’s combined dam levels have shown a slight increase after the long weekend.
The amount of available water increased by 0.09% from Friday’s 10.51%.
According to the municipality’s latest records, dams sat at 10.60% or 29,849 megalitres (ML) as of Tuesday.
The Kouga Dam has 5,547ML (4.41%) available, while the Churchill has 4,837ML (13.73%).
Impofu is at 16,098ML (15.22%) and the Groendal Dam is at 2,612ML (22.44%).
Residents are encouraged to continue saving water and report leaks on 0800-205-050.
For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.