Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels show slight increase

Nelson Mandela Bay’s combined dam levels have shown a slight increase after the long weekend.

The amount of available water increased by 0.09% from Friday’s 10.51%.

According to the municipality’s latest records, dams sat at 10.60% or 29,849 megalitres (ML) as of Tuesday.

The Kouga Dam has 5,547ML (4.41%) available, while the Churchill has 4,837ML (13.73%).

Impofu is at 16,098ML (15.22%) and the Groendal Dam is at 2,612ML (22.44%).

Residents are encouraged to continue saving water and report leaks on 0800-205-050.

For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.

HeraldLIVE