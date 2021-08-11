Man in court for kidnapping and murder of toddler

Suspect, 27, expected to plead guilty to beating former girlfriend’s son to death

The man accused of beating his former girlfriend’s two-year-old son to death is expected to enter a plea this week.



Duwayne Krige, 27, of Barcelona in the northern areas of Gqeberha, appeared briefly in the city’s high court where he faces charges related to the kidnapping and murder of little Juliano Gallant...