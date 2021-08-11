Mabuza weighs in on unrest in first public engagement since Russia trip

Deputy President David Mabuza has for the first time spoken about the recent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, saying they were a reminder that the government must urgently address unemployment, inequality and poverty.

“The growing numbers of young people not in employment, education or training, as well as the events of the recent riots, are a daily reminder of the existential task demanded from all of us,” said Mabuza in his first public engagement since returning from Russia where he received medical treatment.

Mabuza, speaking at the hybrid fourth summit of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) on Wednesday in Midrand, has been criticised by some members of the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) who questioned if he was medically fit to hold office.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that before returning from Russia last Wednesday, his prolonged absence was a subject of discussion at a recent NWC meeting.