Grey boys excel in Duke of Edinburgh’s awards programme
Two pupils achieve bronze thanks to community service efforts
Grey High School pupils Zach Heynes and Thomas Daniels, both 18, have flown the Eastern Cape flag high by earning bronze medals in the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.
This international youth awards programme was founded in the UK in 1956 by Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at the age of 99...
