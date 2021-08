Gqeberha woman accused of stabbing sister-in-law to death

A 29-year-old Gqeberha woman handed herself over to the police on Wednesday morning in connection with the alleged murder of her sister-in-law.



According to Bethelsdorp police, 49-year-old Buyelwa Zidepa was found dead with a stab wound to her collar bone in Tshangisa Street, KwaNoxolo, on Tuesday night. ..