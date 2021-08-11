Gqeberha student pens story to help autistic children
‘A Game Lonwabo Can Play’ teaches youngsters how to interact with others on spectrum
Gqeberha student Wamkelwe Mdzanga has written a story, A Game Lonwabo Can Play, to help children understand how to interact with other children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
The 22-year-old marketing student has a younger brother, Chumi, 15, with ASD and has seen how this pervasive developmental condition has affected his life...
