Former Prasa head Popo Molefe is 'disingenuous': Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa took aim at former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) chairperson Popo Molefe on Wednesday, saying he didn't do his part in dealing with the rot at the agency.

Ramaphosa was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday. He was put under the spotlight to respond to claims by Molefe that the ANC top six from the 53rd national conference, of which Ramaphosa was deputy president, ignored his cry for help to stop corruption at the embattled rail agency.

Molefe previously told the Zondo commission that he met the ANC national officials some time in July or August 2016 to plead for their support in his efforts to root out graft at Prasa.

Apparently, said Molefe, the ANC leaders at the meeting — Ramaphosa included — promised to get back to him but never did.

Grilled on this, Ramaphosa said it was “disingenuous” of Molefe to have expected the intervention of the ANC top six when he was the chairperson of the Prasa board, and had all sorts of legislated powers.