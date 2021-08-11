Creative artists come together to promote gender equality

The VIP Lounge at the Gqeberha harbour was a melting pot of creatives at the weekend as Catwalk SA hosted a Women’s Month fashion and art exhibition show to promote gender equality and awareness of gender-based violence.

Catwalk SA founder, Motherwell’s Lusanda Msebi, 27, organised fashion, music, visual art and photography artists to come together and highlight gender-based violence (GBV) and inequality through their crafts.

The Nelson Mandela University BCom accounting graduate and former Lawson Brown High School pupil said the event was a success despite being limited to 43 guests to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

“I am inspired by being a woman who is exposed to the social ills such as inequality in both my professional and personal capacity.

“Creating this collaborative effort came to me as freedom of expression, every artist in the collaboration seeks to tell a story of liberation,” Msebi said.

She said male musicians, whose stage names are Lxrd Mordecai, Mlamli and Ujo, sang songs to uplift women while creating a culture of inclusiveness for men to address GBV and inequality.

The visual art exhibition segment was showcased by Asemahle Sabani who expressed femininity through paintings, reminding women they should embrace their femininity.

“As a young woman who is active in youth development within the arts, I am faced with instances of discrimination,” she said. .

“I have had to grow a thick skin for that.

“The space I work in is male-dominated.

“The conversation of change is one that men should not be isolated from, they should be directly involved as we evolve as a people.”

Msebi thanked everyone that partnered with them, including Sophisticate Models, and said the exhibition would become an annual event.

She said they planned to partner with other creatives from the Eastern Cape and move the production throughout the province.

Designers Mimangaliso Ndiko, 21, who is the founder of @sixx6_brand, said his style choice for the exhibition, of creating transparent garments, was a manipulation of what society deemed sophisticated. .

“I designed a collection called Industrial Minimalism.

“It is a manipulation on all the silhouettes society has deemed sophisticated for women, to create a redefined modern-day women’s look.

He said the anatomy should not be hidden and should instead be normalised and the youth educated about it. .