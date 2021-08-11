Covid puts squeeze on church funding
Lower attendances and contributions lead to arrears, putting stipends at risk
Religious leaders in the Eastern Cape are facing an unprecedented crisis as parishioner funding dwindles in the face of Covid-19 and lockdowns, leaving churches deep in arrears and unable to pay stipends.
As worshippers fight their own economic battles and seek to save every cent, less money has been forthcoming for churches to maintain running costs. ..
