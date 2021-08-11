Co-owner of Mpumalanga bar fingered in SIU PPE investigation

The man who allegedly tried to bribe an investigator into squashing a probe into a company being awarded a multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender by the Mpumalanga government has been identified as Mpendulo Sipho Mapalala.

Mapalala is a Mpumalanga businessman and co-owner of Zero13 Lifestyle restaurant in Riverside Park, Mbombela.

The 31-year-old appeared briefly in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Tuesday and was granted bail of R10,000.

He faces charges of corruption and defeating the administration of justice.

The case was postponed to October 5 for further investigation.