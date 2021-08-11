Battling to afford electricity? Here’s how you could get 50kWh free & how much it can get you

Eskom has urged low income households to claim their free basic electricity (FBE) once a month.

The FBE programme is to alleviate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and assist needy households.

The FBE portion of 50 kilowatt hours (kWh) electricity is allocated to households that meet the criteria as determined by government.

Here is what you need to know:

What is FBE?

The FBE is a long-standing government initiative implemented by Eskom and municipalities to low-income households that consume less than 350-450kWh of electricity per month only.

“The free electricity is given on the first of every month. Some municipalities give 50kWh free electricity and some give 100kWh. FBE users who have prepaid meters will be able to see when their free electricity is finished and will then have to buy more electricity,” said Eskom.

Do I qualify?

Only households who can prove that they cannot pay and who earn less than a certain amount per month qualify for free basic services, said Eskom.

Municipalities have criteria to qualify and they can determine their own categories of subsidies.

In some municipalities, households qualify for 100% subsidies, while others qualify for less than 100% depending on the criteria set.

Eskom told MyBroadband earlier this year that to qualify for free basic electricity, households must earn R3,500 per month or less.

How do I apply?

Qualifying households, in terms of the government’s policy of providing support to the unemployed, low-earning, the destitute and the elderly, are encouraged to approach their municipalities and register as indigents to collect their allocated free basic electricity every month.

"If you do not receive FBE yet, go to your local municipality and register for FBE. You can claim your FBE token by dialling *130*269# or contact your local municipality to find out if you qualify and how to apply," Eskom said.

What can I do with 50kWh?

Eskom detailed that free electricity can be used to power multiply appliances such as energy-saving light bulbs, iron and cellphone chargers.

When used accordingly, the 50kWh free electricity can last more than 32 hours.