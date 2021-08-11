All flights to Plettenberg Bay suspended with immediate effect
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) has suspended all flights to Plettenberg Bay with immediate effect over non-compliance with infrastructure and safety regulations.
This comes after the Plettenberg Bay Airport was downgraded to below the minimum category required for flights to operate at the airport. ..
