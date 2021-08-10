WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed motorist in Joburg CBD

A taxi driver has been hailed as a “hero” by social media users after firing shots at suspected robbers who attacked a motorist in the Johannesburg CBD.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the victim was travelling in a white Toyota Corolla on Monday afternoon when he came to a halt at a red traffic light.

“Suddenly four or five suspects approached him, broke car windows and pointed firearms before robbing him of an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone,” said Masondo.

He said the car rolled forward and bumped a Toyota Quantum.