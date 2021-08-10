Walmer Heights resident injured during robbery

A Walmer Heights man was injured during a confrontation with a robber early on Tuesday.

According to police, the man was woken up by a noise coming from his lounge at about 6.30am and was confronted by the intruder.

“The complainant scuffled with the suspect and in the ensuing altercation was thrown against the wall, injuring his face,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

The robber fled with an HP laptop with docking station, Samsung A6 cellphone and a JABRA speaker.

Police have cautioned residents to take extra precautions to safeguard their homes and property, following the robbery.

“It has been noted that residents in gated complexes are more relaxed and tend to let their guard down by leaving doors, windows and garage doors unlocked,” Janse van Rensburg said.



“When entering or exiting a complex, it is important to ensure that one waits until the electronic gate is completely closed before driving off.”

HeraldLIVE