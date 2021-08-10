Suspect arrested after man shot, beaten in Erasmia, Tshwane

Gauteng police have arrested one person after a man was ambushed and attacked in Erasmia, Tshwane, on Monday.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a person travelling in a black Mercedes-Benz can be seen trying to get away from the occupants of a white BMW 1 Series.

The black Mercedes then goes off the road and crashes into a post.

The men in the white BMW get out and start kicking and throwing rocks and bricks at the vehicle.

A man is later filmed lying on the ground being attacked and kicked.

Other vehicles stop and occupants check to see what is happening.