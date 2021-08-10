‘Surgery safaris’ on the table as state-of-the-art hospital opens
A new and unique medical experience that offers everything from dentistry to plastic surgery and even surgery safaris is now available in Gqeberha.
The brainchild of specialist ear, nose and throat surgeon Dr Cameron McIntosh, the Edge Day Hospital welcomed its first patients last week and will from Tuesday offer a full range of surgeries, including orthopaedics...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.