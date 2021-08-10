Meet the eyes and ears of Summerstrand crime prevention

A proactive approach to crime prevention has led to the rapid growth of Gqeberha’s newest neighbourhood watch, with more than 200 Summerstrand residents having signed up to keep their area safe.



The Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch (SSNW) was formed in October 2020, and over the last ten months has grown from an informal WhatsApp group to a community security service with 70 active patrollers and 214 sets of eyes and ears on the ground...