Gqeberha model hopes to meet his match on ‘Temptation Island SA’

Sibu Nqini, 26, seeking soul mate on Showmax’s new reality show

He is single, looking for love and ready to break another man’s heart to find his soul mate.



Gqeberha model Sibu Nqini, 26, is one of 10 single men appearing in Showmax’s new reality show, Temptation Island SA. ..