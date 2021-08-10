Gqeberha model hopes to meet his match on ‘Temptation Island SA’
Sibu Nqini, 26, seeking soul mate on Showmax’s new reality show
He is single, looking for love and ready to break another man’s heart to find his soul mate.
Gqeberha model Sibu Nqini, 26, is one of 10 single men appearing in Showmax’s new reality show, Temptation Island SA. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.