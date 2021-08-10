Free State man accused of killing ex-wife and wounding his mother-in-law appears in court

PREMIUM

A 47-year-old Free State man, who allegedly fatally stabbed his ex-wife and wounded her mother in a frenzied attack at a pharmacy in Joubertina, appeared briefly in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday.



Marthinus van der Linde, of Koppies in the northern Free State, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon...