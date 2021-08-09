Zuma team eyes next move as former president still in hospital ahead of arms deal corruption trial

Former President Jacob Zuma was still in hospital on Monday, a day before his arms deal corruption trial was scheduled to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Zuma was still in hospital for medical observation.

Zuma, who was sentenced last month to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, has been medically supervised by staff from the SA Military Health Services since his admission at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

On Monday morning, the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted that it had learnt that the National Prosecuting Authority and the former president's legal team were discussing a “joint approach” to the presiding judge to postpone the matter.

NPA advocate Mthunzi Mhaga told TimesLIVE: “We cannot comment on the matter at this stage until there is pronouncement from the judge hearing the matter.”