Covid-19 recovery rate at 90.7% in SA

More than 2.2-million people have recovered from Covid-19 in SA latest statistics released on Sunday indicate.

There are 160,670 active cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours up to Sunday, 10,008 new cases and 190 deaths were recorded, taking the total number of deaths to 74,813.

More than 15-million tests have been conducted, resulting in 2,533,466 positive cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in SA with a 90.7% recovery rate.