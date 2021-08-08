Teenager arrested for murder on Hankey farm

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his colleague on a farm in Hankey.

Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the murder took place on Sunday at about 2am.

"Police were summoned to a complaint of murder in one of the farm staff cottages in Kruisrivier, Hankey.

"It is said that at the scene, police found the body of Cornelius Antonie (45), with several stab wounds to the upper body."

Nkohli said police arrested Antonie’s colleague and confiscated a knife believed to be used in the attack.

He said the motive for the attack is yet to be established.

"The suspect is detained on a charge of murder and will appear in the Hankey magistrate’s court on Tuesday," Nkohli said.

HeraldLIVE