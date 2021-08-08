Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andy Jordan, died on Sunday

DA councillor Andy Jordan died on Sunday.

The ward 10 councillor passed away at Netcare Greenacres Hospital, after contracting Covid-19.

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack, said the late councillor as someone he considered as a son.

"He died this morning at 10:20am after contracting Covid-19.

"He struggled with his oxygen levels and was eventually taken to ICU where he was put on a ventilator," Lawack said.

After serving as a ward councillor for two terms, Lawack described Jordan's work ethic as unmatched.

"One would have to go very far to find someone with his work ethic. He served with diligence, responded to calls from residents and always went beyond the call of duty.

"One such an example is he would meet water trucks during outages and serve residents himself. He would then lead the truck to the next water stop.

"This is a great loss for the DA, the residents of the metro, ward 10 and a great loss for me personally because I considered him a son," he said.

Jordan is the sixth councillor in the Metro to die from Covid-19 related complications.

Jordan leaves behind a wife and three children.

