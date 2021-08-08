Mabuyane calls for reflection and social cohesion as Provincial executive committee tenure comes to an end

Calling for social cohesion, ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane said it would be necessary to protect the unity of the provincial executive committee(PEC).

Addressing various dignitaries virtually this weekend Mabuyane said in the lead up to the end of the current PEC's term it was time to reflect on the work that has been done and still needs to be done since the 8th ANC provincial conference.

"We must reflect on the work we have done.

“To reinvigorate the values and political practices of the movement, to lead our people in their struggle for a better life, decent work, health for all and making education accessible to all as was declared by delegates at the ANC 8th Provincial Conference," Mabuyane said.

Paying tribute to the women of the country in the lead up to Woman's Day, Mabuyane said it was time to celebrate the role women played in the struggle for liberation and continue to play in the development of our country.

"As we celebrate the achievements of women this month, we must be mindful that the women of our country remain vulnerable to the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

"We must also choose to challenge patriarchy and all its manifestations and build a society that treats women with respect and dignity," Mabuyane said.

According to Mabuyane a concerted effort was made to prevent the fragmentation of the PEC structure previously seen.

"We must therefore build on this work to ensure that we deliver a successful nineth Provincial Conference that is characterised by frank, robust engagement and revolutionary discipline expected in the highest decision-making organ of the organisation in the province.

"We must start with the processes in preparation for the successful convening of the nineth Provincial Conference," Mabuyane said.

In his speech Mabuyane also welcomed the reconfiguration of the National Cabinet as announced on Thursday by president Cyril Ramaphosa. Challenges related to the provision of water also needed to be prioritised according to Mabuyane as he said no business would invest in an area that does not prioritise water security.

Commenting on the challenges facing the SMME sector Mabuyane said the new national cabinet presented the province with plenty of opportunities to transform the economy and vigorously drive a program of new industrialists with a focus on township and rural economy to create jobs.

Commenting on the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact, Mabuyane said while the pandemic continued to cause havoc in society affecting lives and livelihoods and called for an intensified vaccination drive.

"We need to work harder to dispel the myths and vaccine fears which are still being peddled. "These myths undermine our fight against Covid-19.

"We must develop more innovative ways and strategies of reaching our population targets for herd immunity.

"This is why we commend the work that has been done by the department of health in trying to take the vaccines to where people are and where they work," Mabuyane said.

According to Mabuyane in the last 24 hours 1,196 new cases were reported in the province with majority of those being from the Nelson Mandela and Sarah Baartman regions.

"We still have a high number of active cases and a 91% recovery rate. The number of hospitalisations and deaths increased compared to the numbers of the past week," Mabuyane said.

In fighting corruption Mabuyane said restoring ethics and integrity in government was imperative.

"At the end of the day, it is the people that will suffer if we don’t advance with the work that we are doing. The revolution will suffer as well, as its gains will be reversed to extent that may possibly be irreparable," Mabuyane said.

HeraldLIVE