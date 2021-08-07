We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family
For the first time since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, family meetings to determine the process of announcing his successor have included relevant parties in the Zulu kingdom as a whole.
This, according to a statement by the royal family on Saturday, is significant and progressive.
According to the statement, the family is making significant progress.
“A number of meetings between the families have taken place over the past weeks, subsequent to the acknowledgment of the disputes that have infiltrated the Zulu monarchy after the interment of the late king. The latest meeting took place on August 1,” it said.
“For the first time since the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini, the family meetings have broadened up to include relevant parties in the Zulu kingdom as a whole.
“The discussions follow a press conference that was held post the family cleansing ceremony on June 19 where the family informed the Zulu nation and South Africans at large that they had finished the mourning period and would start with the discussions of announcing the king.”
According to the statement, it was in these meetings that letters were written and issued to relevant individuals and government offices on the family proceedings and the status of disputes around the throne.
“These developments are significant in bringing clarity to the SA nation on the leadership in the Zulu monarchy.”
TimesLIVE