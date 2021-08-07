Hawks mum as fears mount of second wave of looting and destruction

Despite fears of a suspected second wave of civil unrest, the Hawks have refused to confirm or deny they are investigating reports about 26 people linked to the failed insurrection in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng three weeks ago.

This is after Daily Maverick reported that Western Cape’s GOOD party secretary-general, Brett Herron, had handed over information about three WhatsApp groups — “Shutdown eThekwini”, “INK Shutdown” and “Free Zuma Information” — which discussed the recent looting and destruction in the two provinces.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has noted the article as portrayed in the media. At this stage, we will not discuss our investigation in the media. As soon as the investigations are concluded, only then will suspects and charges be made known,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said on Thursday.

The unrest and looting, which has been characterised as an insurrection, resulted in more than 300 deaths and billions of rand in damage and destruction to infrastructure, social services and business in the two provinces.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said on Thursday the party was concerned that although the initial unrest had cooled “it does not mean the people who are planning are not continuing to plan”.