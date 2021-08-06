Young man gunned down in Booysen Park
Bethelsdorp detectives are investigating the murder of a young man whose body was found in Booysen Park on Thursday afternoon.
He had been shot in the chest.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the body of 27-year-old Walter Muller was found in a shack in the Qunu settlement at about 3pm.
“The shack is a known hangout for affiliated gang members.
“At this stage, the circumstances relating to the shooting are yet to be established.
“Suspects are also unknown and police are investigating a case of murder,” Naidu said.
Anyone who can assist in the investigation should contact Det Sgt Thandiswa Nobebe of the Bethelsdorp police on 082-442-1633 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
All information will be treated confidentially and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.