Young man gunned down in Booysen Park

Bethelsdorp detectives are investigating the murder of a young man whose body was found in Booysen Park on Thursday afternoon.

He had been shot in the chest.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the body of 27-year-old Walter Muller was found in a shack in the Qunu settlement at about 3pm.

“The shack is a known hangout for affiliated gang members.

“At this stage, the circumstances relating to the shooting are yet to be established.

“Suspects are also unknown and police are investigating a case of murder,” Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation should contact Det Sgt Thandiswa Nobebe of the Bethelsdorp police on 082-442-1633 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

All information will be treated confidentially and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE