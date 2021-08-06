What you need to know about the new ministers in Ramaphosa’s cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening announced new ministerial positions and a restructured national executive.

Ramaphosa said this was to fill key vacancies in the executive and help the government more adequately respond to the challenges the country faces.

He announced new minister appointments for health, finance, the presidency, communications and digital technologies, small business development, public service and administration, defence and military veterans, water and sanitation, and tourism.

Here's what you need to know about the new ministers:

The presidency: Mondli Gungubele

Gungubele filled the position of the late minister Jackson Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 complications earlier this year.

He was the previous mayor of the Ekurhuleni municipality. He has a BCom (Law) degree and also holds a national diploma in nursing.

Gungubele's other previous positions include heading the economic affairs portfolio committee in the Gauteng provincial legislature (2004-2007), MEC for sport, recreation, arts and culture (1999-2004), MEC for health (1997-1999) and MEC for social development and community services (1994-1997) in Gauteng.

He was also the deputy minister of finance from February 2018 until May 2019.