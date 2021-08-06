‘We lost half our family in less than two weeks’

Grieving Gqeberha man hopes tragedy will spur others to get vaccinated

PREMIUM

A Gqeberha family — dealt a double blow when a mother and son died less than two weeks apart — are hoping their tragic story will inspire others to adhere to Covid-19 regulations and register for the jab.



Reza Ebrahim, 47, said on Thursday that his only hope now was that his family’s pain would serve as a wake-up call to those still not taking the virus seriously...