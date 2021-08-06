Two teens arrested for Storms River murder, robbery

Two teenagers have been arrested for the murder last weekend of an elderly man in Storms River.

Thomas Glen Love, 89, was found dead in his house last Saturday with two stab wounds to the upper body.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the two 18-year-old males were arrested at about 1.20pm on Thursday.

“Police forensic experts managed to positively link one of the two suspects to the crime scene within three days.

“Police detectives also recovered the deceased’s cellphone, a decoder and a pair of headphones,” Nkohli said.

“The arrest of the two teenagers follows extensive all-round teamwork, from the forensic experts to the detectives assigned to the case, which started on July 31 after the recovery of the body of Love from his house.

“Love’s body was found after his tenant, who is staying in an outside flat, became concerned after she last saw him on July 27.

“She contacted the police after she peeped through a window and saw his upper body covered in what seemed like a towel.”

The two suspects are due to appear in the Storms River magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of murder and house robbery.

The arrest of the third suspect is imminent.

Sarah Baartman acting district commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok, commended the team of detectives for their good work.

“Police are encouraging communities to take part in crime prevention initiatives that are aimed to protect the vulnerable, and that includes elderly people,” Lebok said.

