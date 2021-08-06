Truck driver hijacked by four suspects on R335 off N2

Police are investigating a case of armed robbery, attempted murder, kidnapping and assault after a 57-year-old truck driver was robbed by four armed suspects on the R335 turn-off from the N2.

It is alleged that at about 6am on Thursday, the suspects, who were driving a black Toyota Corolla, blocked the truck driver’s lane with their vehicle and three of the suspects then approached him.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said several shots were fired through the driver’s and passenger door.

“The driver was forced out of the vehicle and taken into the Toyota Corolla and the suspects then drove with him into bushes in Wells Estate where they assaulted him before letting him go,” Beetge said.

“They took his cash and a cellphone before fleeing.

“He sustained open wound head injuries from the assault.

“The truck, a light Toyota delivery truck, used to transport vegetables, was left at the scene and nothing was taken from the truck.”

An armed robbery case with additional charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault is being investigated by the Swartkops detectives.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in the investigation can contact detective Constable Lundi Nikelo on 082-442-1099 or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

HeraldLIVE