Suspected rhino poachers arrested in the Free State

Two suspected rhino poachers were arrested on a farm in Vierfontein in the Free State on Thursday, provincial police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said it was alleged that a group of five men were found near the rhino boma where the fence was cut.

One of the men had aimed a rifle at the owner and his two sons, Makhele said.

“The complainant responded by firing shots at the poachers. One was wounded on his right leg and right arm,” he said.

Makhele said the wounded 48-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital in Klerksdorp under police guard.

A second suspect, 43, was also arrested. Three suspects fled the scene.

One pistol, a magazine with five rounds, a .375 rifle with one round and an axe were recovered at the scene.

Makhele said a similar incident was reported on the same farm last week Friday when poachers shot, killed and dehorned a rhino.

The two suspects are expected in the Viljoenskroon magistrate's court soon.

Cases of attempted murder and rhino poaching were opened.

