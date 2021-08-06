Rabies outbreak hits Nelson Mandela Bay

A rabies outbreak has been declared in Nelson Mandela Bay, with four cases reported.

The rural development and agrarian reform department made the declaration on Friday, opening vaccination stations in New Brighton and Vanes Estate in Kariega.

The anti-rabies drive will move to KwaNobuhle, Kwa Langa and Despatch from Tuesday until Friday. The stations will open at 10am.

Additional stations will be opened at Kwazakhele, Motherwell, Zwide and KwaMagxaki from August 16 to 21.

The street addresses will be released closer to the time.

The department’s veterinary services deputy director, Dr Lungile Jali, said the first rabies cases were reported in Kariega and New Brighton.

Two more cases were later reported in Despatch.

“It is an outbreak and it is starting to spread quickly with the different areas reporting rabies.”

“The only way to stop this is by getting your pets vaccinated,” he said.

In January, officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality vaccinated about 200 dogs in the Bluewater Bay area after a resident was bitten and tested positive for rabies.

Three months later, a Wells Estate resident who was bitten by a stray dog also tested positive for the disease.

Dog-bite victims would show neurological signs if infected.

According to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League website, rabies symptoms can take up to several weeks or months to develop, depending on the strain and proximity of the bite to the central nervous system.

Symptoms include headaches, fever, agitation or confusion, and once symptoms manifested, death usually occurs within weeks.

According to the league, infected animals usually display behavioural changes.

One of the more common signs of the disease in animals is aggression.

The virus spreads to people from the saliva of infected animals.

A sample was obtained from an animal in Motherwell this week.

“We will have the results early next week,” Jali said.

He encouraged all pet owners to ensure their animals were vaccinated.

“We are worried about this because the samples come from such a widespread area in the city.”

He said the coverage of cases showed the virus could be more prevalent.

“There is no treatment for animals or humans.

“We urge everyone to get their animals vaccinated,” he said.