Police seek information about man necklaced in Kwanoxolo

Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community’s help in tracing the suspect/s and next-of-kin of a man who was necklaced in Kwanoxolo on Wednesday night.

The burnt body of a male was found in Kawuleza Street with a tyre around his body.

He was burnt beyond recognition, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“The circumstances and motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.

“The victim is unknown at this stage and the police are investigating a case of murder,” Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation or may know of anyone who may be missing and has not returned home, is asked to contact Bethelsdorp detective Sergeant Thandiswa Nobebe on 082-442-1633.

People can also contact crime stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE