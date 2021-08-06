News

Pedestrian killed on N2 near Stanford Road bridge

By Simtembile Mgidi - 06 August 2021
Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a bakkie near the Stanford Road bridge on Friday
FATAL ACCIDENT: Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a bakkie near the Stanford Road bridge on Friday
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A pedestrian died on Friday morning after being hit by a bakkie on the N2 near the Stanford Road bridge heading towards Cotswold.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the victim was an African male in his 50s.

The accident happened at about 11.30am.

“The African male was crossing the road right in front of a white Mitsubishi bakkie which was driven by a 53-year-old.

“Unfortunately [the pedestrian] died on the scene. A case of culpable homicide has been opened,” Beegte said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dean Carelse leaving court
Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet

Most Read