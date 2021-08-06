Pedestrian killed on N2 near Stanford Road bridge

A pedestrian died on Friday morning after being hit by a bakkie on the N2 near the Stanford Road bridge heading towards Cotswold.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the victim was an African male in his 50s.

The accident happened at about 11.30am.

“The African male was crossing the road right in front of a white Mitsubishi bakkie which was driven by a 53-year-old.

“Unfortunately [the pedestrian] died on the scene. A case of culpable homicide has been opened,” Beegte said.

