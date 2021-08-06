Nelson Mandela Bay police fraternity mourns loss of three officers

Huge blow as highly respected law enforcement members succumb to Covid within days of each other

The Nelson Mandela Bay police fraternity is in shock after the death of three respected police officers, two of whom died within 24 hours of each other and the other just a few days before.



Warrant Officer Goswin Cloete, Sergeant Edward Sean Murphy and Warrant Officer Clive van Staden all succumbed to Covid-19...