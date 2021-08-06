Nelson Mandela Bay pays Eskom more than it makes for electricity
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is paying Eskom more money than it makes from electricity, a situation that has prompted calls for an investigation into whether the metro is undercharging residents or overpaying the power utility.
Councillors bemoaned how the electricity department had incurred a more than R100m loss during the 2020/2021 financial year, as the municipality paid R3.64bn to Eskom while only generating R3.53bn from electricity...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.