Nelson Mandela Bay pays Eskom more than it makes for electricity

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is paying Eskom more money than it makes from electricity, a situation that has prompted calls for an investigation into whether the metro is undercharging residents or overpaying the power utility.



Councillors bemoaned how the electricity department had incurred a more than R100m loss during the 2020/2021 financial year, as the municipality paid R3.64bn to Eskom while only generating R3.53bn from electricity...