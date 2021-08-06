J&J Covid vaccine works against Delta

Gray and co-principal investigator of the Sisonke implementation, Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, launched Sisonke on February 17 when the national rollout faltered and they vaccinated about 478,000 healthcare workers until May 17.

“We were able to give healthcare workers vaccinations [ahead of] the third wave,” said Gray.

Heath minister Joe Phaahla said, in the same briefing, that fewer healthcare workers had died or been sick during the third wave after being vaccinated with the J&J shot.

“Everywhere we go, even without proper studies, we get reports from healthcare workers themselves and health leadership that very few people have fallen sick, very few people have ended up in hospital and very few in ICUs.”