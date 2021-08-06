Gqeberha mohair company robbed

Mohair worth about R100,000 was stolen during a robbery at a North End company on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 60-year-old complainant was locking the premises at about 4.30pm when two unidentified males entered under the pretence that they wanted to sell mohair.

“The complainant informed them to come back the day after as the owner was not in.

“While they were in the process of exchanging details, the suspects followed the complainant into the office and threatened him,” Naidu said.

“He was tied up and his face covered.

“Six bales of mohair were loaded onto a trailer and driven off the premises.

“One bale was recovered in Paterson Road as it had fallen off.”

Naidu said a case of business robbery was being investigated.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner, Brigadier Ronald Koll, urged the public to reject and report any suspected stolen goods.

“As thieves go about stealing goods to meet the demand for stolen goods, they commit other crimes along the way.

“Always ensure that purchases are made with reputable retailers, if a person is caught with a suspected stolen item, irrespective whether it was paid for, the item will be seized by police,” Koll said.

“Never buy expensive goods at bargain prices from dealers with dubious credentials or from any unknown person.”

Anyone who can assist police with their investigation in tracing the suspects or the stolen mohair is asked to contact detective Constable Anele Mahleza on 082-442-1384 or the Mount Road police station on 041-394-6316.

They can also call crime stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

