Education department has no 'coherent' plan to eradicate pit toilets in schools, says Section27

Section27 has charged that the education department has no “coherent” plan to eradicate pit toilets in SA's schools.

This as the education lobby group took the Limpopo basic education department to court on Friday in a long-running legal saga over the 2014 death of grade R pupil Michael Komape.

The Limpopo High Court in 2018 ordered the provincial education department to provide an implementation plan that would outline when and how it would remove and replace pit toilets in schools across the province.

On Friday, Section27, a public interest law centre, approached the same court on behalf of Michael's family, asking it to declare that the provincial and national education departments’ submitted plans were unconstitutional and in breach of the structural order.

Equal Education and the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Education, Governance and Training joined the matter as friends of the court.

Five-year-old Michael suffered a gruesome death when the toilet collapsed and he fell in on January 20, 2014.

Section27 argues that it was Michael's death that triggered the structural order the high court made.