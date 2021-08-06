Covid-19 deaths still rising in four provinces: health department

Covid-19 hospitalisations have decreased in every province except the Western Cape, where pressure on the health system continues to mount.

Presenting the data at a ministerial briefing early on Friday, deputy director-general for health Dr Anban Pillay said over the past two weeks, admissions in the Western Cape had gone up by 13%. The average number of daily admissions was 434 patients.

The Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Northern Cape are still seeing increases in infections however, and two provinces that have shown a distinctly different pattern from others are the Northern Cape and the Free State, “neither of which came out of their second wave for very long before numbers went up again”.

The Western Cape's increase in hospital admissions stands in sharp contrast to a 46% drop in Gauteng, a 35% drop in Limpopo and drops of 20% or more in the Free State, Mpumalanga and the North West.