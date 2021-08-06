Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long queues at post offices

With applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant opening on Friday, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged applicants to provide their banking details to avoid going to the SA Post Office.

The grant was reinstated by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address to the nation last month. It will be paid monthly until the end of March 2022.

Speaking on 702, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was working closely with the Post Office to curb long queues for payment at the end of the month.

“We are working on plans to make sure that at the end of August, when the payments commence, we have engaged other merchants so people do not flock to post offices,” said Letsatsi.

“We appeal to people who are going to make applications for the R350 grant to please give us their banking details because they do not necessarily have to flock to post offices.”