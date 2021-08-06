Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long queues at post offices
With applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant opening on Friday, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged applicants to provide their banking details to avoid going to the SA Post Office.
The grant was reinstated by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address to the nation last month. It will be paid monthly until the end of March 2022.
Speaking on 702, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was working closely with the Post Office to curb long queues for payment at the end of the month.
“We are working on plans to make sure that at the end of August, when the payments commence, we have engaged other merchants so people do not flock to post offices,” said Letsatsi.
“We appeal to people who are going to make applications for the R350 grant to please give us their banking details because they do not necessarily have to flock to post offices.”
Last week, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu told eNCA people who are eligible to receive the R350 grant are required to start the application process from scratch.
According to Ramaphosa, everyone can apply for the grant but must meet the criteria for the categories.
“We are expanding the number of people who are eligible for the grant by allowing unemployed caregivers who currently receive a child support grant to apply,” he said.
“This will build on the strength of our existing social protection system, which is one of the greatest achievements of our democracy.”
To apply, applicants must submit their application forms at a Sassa office with a 13-digit barcoded identity document or an affidavit if an ID is not available.
The application form is not available online. Applicants can get the forms at their nearest Sassa offices.
They will also need to show proof they have applied for a grant, proof they are in need, and provide banking details, contact details and proof of residence.
“No applications for the special grant will be made via telephone, e-mail or USSD,” warned Sassa.