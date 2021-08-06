Analysts question Godongwana’s appointment as finance minister
Cabinet reshuffle seen as half measure by some as Ramaphosa makes changes to security portfolios
The cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa is a clear indication that the ANC has run out of good leadership material.
This is according to a political analyst who was not impressed by the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the country’s new finance minister...
