Analysts question Godongwana’s appointment as finance minister

Cabinet reshuffle seen as half measure by some as Ramaphosa makes changes to security portfolios

By Nomazima Nkosi - 06 August 2021

The cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa is a clear indication that the ANC has run out of good leadership material.

This is according to a political analyst who was not impressed by the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the country’s new finance minister...

